Esmito, ElectricFuel to set-up battery swapping network in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

IIT Madras-incubated smart battery swapping solution provider Esmito has joined hands with ElectricFuel, a EV charging services provider, to roll out Energy as a Service (EaaS) platform with an aim to introduce affordable, high-performance battery swapping solutions in India.

The service is currently being rolled out in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and will be expanded across India in the next 6 months.

As part of the partnership, ElectricFuel will serve as an EaaS operator enabled by Esmito’s technology comprising of battery swap stations backed by its smart management platform and Mobile App.

Esmito will become ElectricFuels’s tech partner and provide the stack of products to enable it to become an EaaS operator.

Dr Prabhjot Kaur, Co-Founder, Esmito said, “Our swap technology is focused on providing high performance and safest energy to EVs, especially to the two- and three-wheeler community. The technology enables 24×7 management of battery’s safety, its utilisation with overall increased operational efficiency aiding in faster adoption of EVs in this segment.”

Sitapathy Chavali, CEO & Co-Founder, ElectricFuel said, “We are today market leader in offering end-to-end EV Fleet Charging services to our clients and aim to continuously enhance our portfolio of services in the fast-growing EV sector. With this partnership with Esmito, we can now offer fully automated battery swapping solutions to a larger customer base in both fleet and passenger segments. It is a value addition to our existing services and helps us in further enhancing utilisation of our charging infrastructure.”

At present, Esmito has full stack products that can enable an operator to be a BaaS (Battery as a Service) operator. Its key products comprise of a smart swap station, batteries and cloud platform that manages the operations. The cloud platform is a combination of operator platform to view all the operations, business transactions, utilisation and asset safety at one common window, and user’s app to navigate to nearby stations, swap the batteries, make payments as and when needed.

The operator is responsible to erect the stations at the demand side and enable exchange of users, discharge battery with charged battery at predefined rates. Esmito’s products are very smartly designed to monitor the health of the batteries and every transaction of each user / battery is recorded in the system.