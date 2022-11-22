Envision AESC selects Infosys to digitize and automate processes for its EV battery manufacturing plants

Bengaluru-headquartered leading digital services and consulting major Infosys has inked a strategic collaboration with Envision AESC, a world-leading battery technology company.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will help develop a cloud-based platform to digitise and automate manual processes at Envision AESC’s electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing plants.

Initially, the cloud-based platform seeks to digitise key processes that require a high level of human intervention. In the long-run, the cloud-based platform aims to improve productivity, enhance end-to-end visibility, and simplify quality monitoring through data-driven reporting and analytics tools.

Further, the modular and extensible cloud-based platform will not only offer rich user experience but also bring about scalable, resilient, and predictable performance of business applications across geographies. This new cloud-based platform, co-developed by Infosys and Envision AESC, leverages AWS Cloud components of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

Brian Sullivan, Executive VP and Globam Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Envision AESC said, “At Envision AESC, we believe that advancements in battery technology will propel the EV revolution to newer heights. The manufacturing processes of our breakthrough batteries need a robust digital foundation to accelerate the speed and scale of innovation. We are confident that Infosys, with their trusted cloud technologies and deep expertise in the automotive industry, will help us continue on our journey towards achieving our transformation goals.”

Jasmeet Singh, Executive VP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys said, “As e-mobility continues to transform the automotive landscape, building a strong digital core in cloud is a business imperative. We are delighted that in collaboration with Infosys, Envision AESC will be taking a cloud-first approach to digitise operations in its EV battery manufacturing plants. We believe that our co-innovation efforts will catalyse the development of next-generation EV batteries from a sustainability and circularity standpoint.”