Energica to develop a new electric platform for off-road vehicles for a global OEM

Italy-based electric vehicle maker Energica Motor Company, a subsidiary of Ideanomics, which focusses on accelerating the commercial adoption of zero-emission vehicles, has been selected by a major global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to develop a new line of electric two-wheel vehicles.

As part of the understanding, Energica Inside, a business unit of Energica will provide design and engineering services. It provided a feasibility study to identify a final configuration for an off-road electric vehicle platform. The company’s engineers and designers performed a technical assessment of the OEM’s existing platform and battery pack to validate the definitive product battery specification.

At the heart of the final configuration is Energica’s powertrain, which includes the E2110 motor, a liquid-cooled permanent magnet electric motor weighing just 27kg and a maximum power of 120 kW (161 hp) at 13000 rpm.

Energica Inside. Team discussed potentially developing a new motor design to meet the OEM’s needs. To increase performance, they worked on integrating Energica’s pouch cells in the existing battery case. The recommended final configuration and integration meets the OEMs existing layout and design specifications, including aesthetics.

Livia Cevolini, CEO, Energica said, “Our world needs to become net zero by 2050, which means transportation must become zero emission. I believe that the unique expertise and technology within Energica can help society achieve this goal faster. That is why we formed the Energica Inside business unit, and we immediately attracted a lot of attention from large OEMs looking to offer EV solutions for urban mobility, agriculture, marine, and aviation.”

Carlo Iacovini, General Manager, Energica Inside said, “Energica Inside is ready to help OEMs achieve their climate goals and comply with regulations by electrifying their product lines – whether its tractors, watercraft, aircraft, or passenger and urban mobility vehicles. Our solutions are built around Energica’s industry-leading, proven EV design, engineering and technology.”

Till date, Energica Inside is said to have worked on several projects underway, including a collaboration with U.S. electric tractor manufacturer Solectrac to develop its next generation of electric tractors.