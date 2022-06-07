Ellysium Auto parts ways with One Moto, will introduce new EV brand

EV start-up brand Ellysium Automotives has revoked its association with British start-up One Moto, stating that it was determined towards establishing a manufacturing unit in India but did not receive the expected support from the British mobility company.

Going forward, Ellysium Automotives has shared fresh plans to announce a new e-mobility brand which will have its manufacturing plans in India, thus allowing it to control quality and technology as per the requirements of the domestic customer.

It says it has already put in efforts towards sustainability and has already started working closely with the government of Telangana for land allotment for establishment of the manufacturing plant which will be equipped with major automation integration, semi-robotics, and finest manufacturing machinery to produce quality products.

Muzammil Riyaz, promoter and founder, Ellysium Automotive said, “Given the current scenario of EV brands in the Indian market, it has become very important to keep a close watch on what one is releasing on roads in the name of EV. Additionally, the price point too needs to be kept in check, understanding that EV is still a new concept for Indian customers. All this can only happen if one manufactures in India, and that is what we will be pursuing. Customers will soon see great products getting introduced by the new EV brand which we are all set to launch without making any compromises.”

The new brand is supposed to be revealed this month with at least 3 products to be introduced in the ongoing fiscal.