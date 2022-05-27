ElectricPe partners with Electric One, aims 1 lakh public charging points by year-end

EV charging platform, ElectricPe has partnered with Electric One, a multi-brand EV retail network, to provide robust charging infrastructure.

The alliance will be executed in phases , starting in Bengaluru, before scaling across different regions, providing EV customers access to on-demand charging at the click of a button. It will also strengthen ElectricPe’s network, which has already onboarded 2,500 public charging points in the city.

“At ElectricPe, we have an unshaken vision to establish the largest network of charging points across India on our platform. Electric One has 82 physical stores, servicing multiple OEMs, and aggressive growth plans; once a customer purchases an EV, they will immediately access our nationwide network and all the perks our platform offers. Working alongside Electric One, we aim to rid the fear of range anxiety and help cater to customer needs in every nook and corner of the country,” said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.

The association will work towards a common goal of improving the charging infrastructure access in India to boost customer confidence and seamless adoption of clean mobility. ElectricPe recently committed to ensuring 100,000 public charging points on its platform by the end-2022.

Amit Das, Founder & CEO of Electric One, said, “We believe that our alliance with ElectricPe will provide charging infrastructure, technology, and user interface tools of the highest grade, ensuring that the consumer enjoys a hassle-free experience. Having the largest network of 2,500 public charging points in Bengaluru is a testimony to the vision.”

ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers users a one-stop platform to identify, access, and pay for charging points. Electric One has a chain of multi-brand EV stores across India.