ElectricPe appoints Rohit Agarwal as CTO

EV charging platform ElectricPe has appointed Rohit Agarwal as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

He comes with 11-years of experience in technology and product development. Having worked with early-stage startups, his expertise lies in deep tech, machine learning, and software building. He is also a hands-on programmer and enjoys building solid teams.

Prior to joining ElectricPe, Agarwal has worked at Udaan in the Ads team and focussed on introducing Ad properties in the pharma category. He is a computer science engineer, is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and has worked with marquee companies like Yahoo and Limeroad. He even founded a startup in the enterprise domain named Ikarus, where worked with clients like Ingram Micro, KPMG, and Volkswagen automate their business processes.

The start-up says as it rapidly scales the public charging infrastructure network on its platform to 100,000 points by the end-2022, Agarwal be responsible for the product tech strategy and development. He will lead the team to provide seamless full stack solutions across all EV stakeholders.

Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe said, “Rohit’s deep technology expertise will bring in the right thought-leadership to enable us to create the best-in-class user experience for our customers. In addition to helping accelerate the adoption of the latest technologies, Rohit will play a critical role in strengthening our development verticals and growing our offerings.”

ElectricPe aims to offer EV users a one-stop platform to access and use all EV public charging points across India by making the experience simple and easy to use. Agarwal will help expand the development team and be responsible for scaling the network by focusing on industry-required safety & security standards for EV charging, technology development, customer experience, added service offerings, and seamless accessibility.

“The company has successfully aggregated 2,500 public charging points in less than three months and has raced to become the market leader in Bangalore,” said Agarwal.