After two months of EV sales drop, registrations surge by 9.8% in June

Electric Vehicles are in vogue for many reasons and why not, they are the future of mobility. The sales figures for June 2022 have shown a decent growth graph, accounting for a 9.8 per cent increase in M-o-M (Month-on-Month) sales with 73,257 sold units and a five times leap in Y-o-Y (Year-on-Year) sales. These results, however, come after two consecutive months of drop in sales.

Looking at the category-wise share, the electric two-wheelers amount for the maximum share of 57.67 per cent, followed by the electric three-wheelers with 32.73 per cent sales.

Segment-wise sales figure breakdown

The electric two-wheeler sales stood at 42,245 units, recording an increase of 7.12 per cent M-o-M and a 900% Y-o-Y leap albeit a low-year ago base for June 2022. The Top 10 segment leaders stand at 90 per cent of total registrations for the same month with Okinawa holding on the first spot, followed by Ampere Vehicles and Hero Electric.

In the electric three-wheeler passenger and cargo vehicle segment, the sales came at 23,979 and 2,931 units respectively, both accounting for about 15 per cent overall M-o-M increase. In terms of market share YC Electric Vehicle had a 8.86 per cent share, Mahindra Electric Mobility and Saera Electric Auto followed with 8.27 per cent and 5.33 per cent respectively.

E-cars also did pretty well for the month of June with a sales figure standing at 3,894 units. The M-o-M rise stood at 2.58 per cent while the Y-o-Y surge was almost four times in terms of registrations. Tata Motors, sustaining the dominancy, recorded a total of 90 per cent registrations. BYD and Hyundai also saw an increase in sales of their e-cars the following month.

In the electric buses segment, a total of 145 units were sold, a growth of 8.23 per cent over previous month and a 107 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Olectra Greentech and PMI Electro Mobility recorded the maximum sales standing at 36 per cent each followed by Tata Motors at 21 per cent.

Category-wise EV Sales June 2022: E2W & E3W account for 90.40% share

The total EV registrations (all segments included) for the month of June stood at 72,452 units as compared to 65,879 units in May and 72,590 units in April. The sales were highest for the month of March with 77,251 units monthly registrations, this month however tried to overcome the fall in sales.

