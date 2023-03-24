Electreon partners Toyota Motor Corp and Denso to develop wireless charging tech

Israel-headquartered wireless charging development company Electreon has signed an agreement to jointly develop an advanced wireless vehicle kit (vehicle receiver) based on its existing technology and knowledge with Toyota Motor Corporation and Denso Corporation.

The agreement follows a successful comprehensive technology evaluation conducted at Electreon’s headquarters in Beit Yanai, Israel in which technical teams from Toyota and Denso participated. A demonstration of the RAV4-PHEV charging on the wireless road was held at the conclusion of the evaluation.

The partners intend to promote technical development and adoption of wireless charging technology through the following joint activities: co-development of an aftermarket wireless kit for current electrified vehicles to utilise wireless charging technology today; integration of the wireless technology into new cars released to the market; collaboration to shape the standardisation of wireless EV charging; collaboratively promote a joint pilot project in Japan, the U.S. or the EU, including commercial proof of business.

As per the understanding, Toyota will provide solutions and options to as many customers around the world as possible. It hopes that dynamic wireless charging technology will serve as one of the solutions that will solve the issues related to electrified vehicles. It may not only eliminate the hassle of charging practice but also can help to reduce the battery size required in an EV or extend relative driving range. This technology may also help to distribute power demand more evenly, reducing the load on the grid and making it easier to incorporate renewable energy sources.

As a tier 1 manufacturer of automotive components with a global presence, Denso places great importance on utilising cutting-edge technology to provide solutions. The company recognises that partnering with Electreon aligns perfectly with its vision of creating a more efficient and sustainable future.

Oren Ezer, CEO and Co-Founder, Electreon said, “This partnership will make wireless charging accessible to a diverse and wide range of drivers and will demonstrate the many benefits of wireless charging as a cost-effective clean solution for charging EVs as well as a catalyst in reducing EVs’ carbon footprint.”

Within the next few months, the Parties will execute a detailed joint development agreement for all the joint activities mentioned above.