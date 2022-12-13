EKA’s 2-5-tonne electric LCV gets CMVR certification

Pune-headquartered EKA, an electric vehicle manufacturing and technology company, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries has received the CMVR certification for its 2.5-tonne GVM electric light commercial vehicle from the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT).

The Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification was handed over to the company’s research, design, and homologation team, at the hands of K.V.R.K. Prasad, Director, Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT).

This the company says gives it a first-mover advantage in the electric pickup truck segment in the 2.5-ton GVM category in the country. The company is expected to start production of the e-LCV in Pune (Maharashtra), India, this month and plans to roll out the first lot to select customers early next year.

Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & Chairman, EKA by Pinnacle Mobility Solutions said, “We have a lot of excitement and expectations from our customers for EKA’s e-LCV and the unique value addition it provides them. With the lowest total cost of ownership, unrivalled design, and user experience, we are confident that our product will revolutionise the last-mile delivery segment and accelerate our nation’s transition to zero-emission vehicles.”

B Anil Baliga, President, EKA highlighted, “This segment is likely to reach close to 100,000 numbers over the next five years. We are planning to push the initial lot by end of January 2023 to a select few customers for initial feedback, and performance tracking and will eventually ramp up the production over the next couple of months.”

EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries, India’s leading automotive seating, interiors & specialty vehicles company, and is one of the only commercial vehicle manufacturers approved under the Champion OEM Scheme & EV component manufacturing scheme of the government of India’s Auto PLI policy.