eBikeGo partners Log9 Materials for fast-charging tech for Velocipedo

With this partnership, eBikeGo aims to disrupt not only the Indian but also the international EV market. On the other hand, Log9 Materials will adapt its InstaCharge tech that will enable Velocipedo to be charged within just 10-minutes.

Designed in Europe, Velocipedo electric trike is equipped with two front wheels and one rear wheel, a carbon fibre roof and 2 seats for its two occupants. The start-up says is completely unique concept of a three-wheeled, electric, networked vehicle will disrupt the urban mobility segment as the design combines the comfort and safety of a car with the quickness of a motorbike. The e-3-wheeler will be adopted for multiple use cases such as ride hailing, personal mobility and as a cargo vehicle for businesses. The production will begin by the starting of 2023. The basic model will accommodate two people, have a top speed of 95kph, a range per charge of 100km and regenerative braking feature to provide up to 10-20 percent extra range. The 155kg Velocipedo-Cargo intended for commercial use will have a seating only for the driver along with space to accommodate upto 100kg of cargo.

Dr Irfan Khan, founder and CEO, eBikeGo said, “We at eBikeGo are very happy to announce a collaboration with Log9 Materials with the objective to integrate the Velocipedo fleets with superfast charging technology, which in turn will improve charge-time, optimising delivery cycles and offering power, performance and peace-of-mind to the end-users. This strategic partnership with Log9 Materials will also help us strengthen our expansion and enable us to scale across India and the world.”

Kartik Hajela, co-founder and COO, Log9 Materials said, “We are thrilled to be working with eBikeGo to further our foray into overseas markets. We are optimistic that with our cutting-edge battery technologies that provide an unprecedented 10+ years of life and InstaCharging capabilities, together with eBikeGo’s forward-thinking advanced vehicle platforms, we will be able to carve out a dominant position for ourselves in the future. Our partnership will provide the finest in terms of value and lifestyle for our audience, and we look forward to increasing the bar for urban mobility.”