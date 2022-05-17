EAVX and REE automotive to begin customer evaluations of new electric walk-in Van

EAVX, a subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), and REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE), a provider of electric vehicle platforms, today announced the companies’ new fully electric walk-in van (WIV) prototype will begin customer evaluation this summer. The class 5 vehicle debuts the EAVX body design powered by REE’s modular P7 platform, making it a drive-by-wire walk-in van.

Evaluations of the new electric walk-in van will take place over several weeks in the Detroit metropolitan area. The pre-booked event will allow pipeline customers across retail, delivery and logistics segments to experience the vehicle, its technology, and secure production capacity on the path for 2023 deliveries.

The walk-in van body is a new development and will be showcased for the first time on the REE P7 platform, which was unveiled in January 2022. The platform is intended to power class 3-5 vehicles with payloads up to 4 tons and range of nearly 600 kilometers, along with all-wheel steering, all-wheel drive, and autonomous-ready capabilities.

The road testing demonstrates the maturity of the REE-EAVX next-generation modular walk-in van program for the North American delivery market, first announced in July 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, John Poindexter, CEO and Chairman, JBPCO said, “By partnering with REE for its innovative REEcorner™ technology and modular electric chassis, EAVX can manufacture the commercial electric fleets of all sizes and across markets.”

“We are excited for customers to experience first-hand the unique benefits of the first x-by-wire vehicle built with a best-in-class Morgan Olsen body and Powered by REE, a clear step toward firm orders.” said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and CEO of REE.