E-Mobility – A Boost for India’s Workforce System

By: Raj Mehta Founder, Greta Electric Scooters

According, to a report, out of the 1.39 billion population of India, only 400 million people are employed in the Job sector.

Despite being a country on the cusp of explosive growth with numerous fast-growing sectors, such as technology, architecture, healthcare, industrial goods, agricultural commodities, online platforms, etc., the opportunities created fall short on two accounts sheer numbers and the gap between the skill available & skill required.

To counter this and create an environment that nurtures an environment of creating fresh job opportunities has been the force behind the Government’s effort to create a Start-up ecosystem.

The start-up India action plan designed to encourage, promote, and provide start-ups with the right ecosystem to start a venture has created job opportunities. At the same time, be the space for new ideas and services to come alive.

E-Mobility is one sector that has taken the lead in changing the face and helping the industry pivot at an unforeseeable pace. Backed up by the Worldwide goal of zero-emission, it has found acceptability at a much more rapid rate than anticipated causing the need to create an entire infrastructure and ancillary set up, creating opportunities for the market that are mind-boggling.

How Is E-Mobility Boosting India’s Workforce System?

Getting more & more e-vehicles on the road is the Government’s first step to reducing emissions. By 2030 India aims for hybrid-electric or electric vehicles to be 30% of the vehicles on the road, which is ten crore electric vehicles on the road.

With this high anticipation of demand, production will need to keep pace, resulting in new or expanded production capabilities that would mean more job opportunities.

E-Mobility comes with the requirement of its very own ecosystem comprising of a reliable trail of components and charging infrastructure.

As per the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship estimation, the electric vehicle market can affect the requirement of more than one crore jobs by the year 2030.

Moreover, every direct job related to the electric vehicle market will possibly create 4-5 indirect jobs. According to this calculation, the Electric mobility market can alone give rise to a job requirement of more than five crores in this short period.

Can EV Start-ups Lead India to A Path of Sufficient Employment?

The question on the table is, will EV companies deliver on the promise of creating the above mentioned job opportunities or will they put forward fresh challenges?

EV is a sunrise industry poised for exponential growth.

To truly take advantage of the segment’s opportunity, it is crucial to understand EVs and take stock of what is needed.

Experts have repeatedly opinionated on the EV’s exceptional potential and its likely impact on the Indian economy; here is my take on the industry’s expected impact on the employment market.

E-mobility has an impact on various sectors of the market. Whether it is energy storage or electric component manufacturing sector or ancillary automobile industry or Electric infrastructure provider, every industry benefits from E-mobility.

With the advent of E-mobility in India, the demand for fast charging Li-ion batteries will explode. The chargers, stable power supply, and grid stability will increase. The requirement of charging points to charging stations across the country will require electrical infrastructural teams to scale up operations creating new job opportunities.

As industries that need to fuel EV manufacturing scale up their operations, job opportunities will be in plenty. The key challenge here will be getting the right skills in the market to match the requirement.

Hence all traditional organizations moving to support or manufacture Electric Vehicles will need to pivot their learning and development programs. The skill training institutes will need to upgrade their programs to incorporate the proper training to get the skilled pool into the market, making a perfect match between jobs and job seekers.

E-mobility is slowly becoming another name for smart vehicles. Smart vehicles will require constant R&D, and feature enhancements will be a way of life. The changing features would impact the component requirement or a total change in components.

The skills required to fill the jobs in the market will be different from what has been demanded and required for ICE Market.

Ways in Which the Workforce Of India Can Benefit From The Opportunity Of E- Mobility?

For India to truly reap the benefits from the exponentially Growing EV market is to reduce dependence on imports. Even today significant section of the components used are imported. Indian Government needs to create an environment that makes ‘Make in India’ a viable option.

The Government has taken the first step through schemes such as the FAME II & PLI; state governments have introduced additional complementary schemes to encourage investment in this sector. While these initiatives are a significant step forward, they will need to be beefed-up.

Proper Training and Knowledge

For the benefits to flow through to the employment market, another set of initiatives requires initiation—job seekers’ skills. The changing industry requirements will need a different set of skills. Reskilling is critical for both the current employees and the job seekers.

The Government must encourage education institutes and skilling organizations to understand the demands of the industry to incorporate the proper training in their curriculum for getting the workforce with the right skills in the market.

As traditional automotive companies pivot to accommodate e-vehicles in their line-up, they too need to undertake aggressive reskilling initiatives.

Spread Awareness about the Opportunities

All schemes and incentives introduced by the Government need to reach its audience to yield results.

Whether the schemes/benefits are for the business community or the end customer, no stones should be left unturned to get the message across.

The requirement of efforts to spread awareness about e-mobility and the role it is likely to play in economic growth; creation of urgency amongst the training and education institutes to adapt their curriculum to accommodate the new skills is the need of the hour.

Spreading awareness on the EV industry and the Government’s focus on it and the opportunities it is bringing forth is mandatory for everything to fall in place.

It needs to start in earnest, and the time for it is now.

