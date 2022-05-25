E-bike sharing start-up Hala raises Rs 6.5 crore in funding

The Indian EV industry is seeing an increased push and acceptance. In fact, not a day goes by without any new announcement or update from the same. In line with the trend, Hyderabad-based Hala – a ride-sharing platform start-up has announced that it has raised $1 million (Rs 6.5 crore) led by Magnifiq Securities.

The start-up provides an electric ride-sharing platform aimed at solving last-mile connectivity problems with a vision of reducing pollution, traffic congestion, and affordable commute. The new funds will be used to significantly increase the number of electric vehicles by 5X times, improve infrastructure for swapping, and research and develop new product offerings.

Hala Mobility was a part of T-Hub’s Lab32 and T-Angel cohort, which connected them with angel investor networks, HNIs, CXOs and Finance VPs of the leading corporates which resulted securing investor connection with Magnifiq Securities. During the T-Angel program, Hala spent a significant time fine-tuning its business model, go to market strategy and achieved a 40 percent increase in Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) by the end of the cohort. This the start-up says enabled it to be investment-ready through pitch review, financial projections, valuation certificate, funding need estimation and equity exchange.

Srikanth Reddy, founder and CEO said, “Today, out of 10 million two-wheelers sold in India, around two million scooters belong to gig workers. This makes it important for companies to adapt to sustainable measures that leave a lower carbon footprint. Since the beginning of our operations, Hala has covered 8 million green kilometres saving 717 Tonnes of CO2 emissions, saving 300,000-litres of petrol consumption and doing 32,000 battery swaps a month. We are aiming to create the largest ecosystem for all things EV and are delighted by the support provided by our investor.”

MSR, CEO, T-Hub said, “Over the past few years, we are seeing transformational growth in autonomous technologies, electrification, and shared mobility across the globe. We congratulate T-Angel cohort startup Hala on achieving this important milestone in their growth journey and we are glad to have paved this path of growth. We will continue supporting emerging startups like these that are reshaping our economy for a better and sustainable future through access to investors like Magnifiq for capital, customised mentorship and knowledge sharing from across T-Hub’s global network.”

Rahul, co-founder, Magnifiq added “Hala has shown tremendous growth potential in the EV space and we are positive that there are many good things in store for it in the years to come. The promoters have a great understanding and the intent to create a profitable business model. Alongside, Hala has already saved around 717 tonnes of carbon emissions, directly contributing to the conservation of the environment. The contribution is going to be more significant in the coming years, completely in line with the government policies.”