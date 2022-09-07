e-2-wheeler firms rev up offers to boost festive sales

With the electric two-wheeler sales showing gradual improvement after being hit due to supply chain constraints and fire incidents in the past few months, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expecting a growth of as much as 30% during the festive season on the back of discounts and other offers they have lined up.

“We are expecting an increase of up to 30% in our sales during the festive season period, buoyed by the strong customer demand in the EV two-wheeler segment,” Jeetender Sharma, founder and managing director, Okinawa Autotech, told FE.

Okinawa, which currently sells high-speed electric models like Okhi-90, IPraise+, Ridge+ and Praisepro, is offering discounts of up to Rs 7,000 across its product range to augment sales.

To mark the beginning of the festive season, Hero Electric recently announced an Onam offer under which it will give a free electric scooter to every 100th customer in Kerala. Besides, the company is furnishing a cumulative five-year warranty, including a two-year extended warranty, on its models. Nyx, Optima and Photon are its popular electric scooters.

Although Ather Energy is witnessing robust demand for its electric scooters like 450X Gen 3 and 450 Plus, the company is facing supply chain issues. Despite that, it registered the highest-ever monthly sales of 6,410 units in August and is anticipating a better performance in the festive season.

“The demand has always been strong, but we have been grappling with supply chain constraints. It is now that all the hard work on ramping up the supply chain is beginning to pay off and we see growth in our production numbers,” said Ravneet S Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy.

“This growing momentum in production will ease the waiting period for deliveries. This, coupled with the ongoing distribution footprint expansion, sets us up well for a great festive season,” Phokela added.

In April, the total electric two-wheeler registrations for high-speed models stood at 49,141 units. However, it dropped to 39,438 units in May. Since then, there has been a steady climb to 42,245 units in June and 45,563 units in July. Sales were recorded at 51,517 units in August, according to data from consultancy firm JMK Research and Analytics.