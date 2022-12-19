Delta bets big on EV charging space

If you have charged an electric car at any public charging station in India, chances are you wouldn’t have missed the word ‘Delta’ written on the station.

The global leader in power and thermal management solutions, Delta has cumulatively delivered over 6,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers to customers in India.

“Close cooperation between Delta and major stakeholders in the EV charging infrastructure sector (such as Tata Power, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, Bharat Petroleum and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, as well as OEMs) has made this breakthrough possible,” Niranjan Nayak, managing director, Delta Electronics India, told FE. “Our track record in integrating energy-saving solutions and the variety of our EV charger portfolio have led us to become a preferred EV charging solution partner in the country.”

Also Read: Revamp Moto’s Buddie 25 EV launched: Priced from Rs 66,999

Globally, Delta has delivered over 1 million EV chargers since 2009.

Each region globally has come up with its own charging standard—these include CHAdeMO (primarily Japanese), Combined Charging System (CCS) followed by Indian, European and American carmakers, GB/T (China), and Tesla Supercharger (Tesla)—but discussions are happening on a single charging standard for the world.

While there were initial discussions on a Bharat charging standard for India, Indian carmakers are following the CCS2. Nayak said that currently 80-85% EV chargers in India are CCS2. “CCS2 is expected to become the default charging standard in India,” he said.

Also Read: PURE EV ecoDryft electric motorcycle revealed: Claims 135 km range

Delta has evolved from just an EV charger supplier to a total solution partner. Nayak said that Delta offers a one-stop solution in enabling EV charging infrastructure, from site survey to designing the specifications, installation and aftersales service.

While a lot of hardware for charging infrastructure is usually imported, Delta has enhanced its local R&D and manufacturing capabilities, with more than 50% content of its product offering in the country now manufactured locally.

For the Indian market, Delta offers a range of EV chargers for four-wheelers and electric buses. The company’s wall-mount DC Wallbox EV charger is a unique product for fast charging and with a small footprint, and thus ideal for commercial applications such as public parking lots, office buildings, fleets, hotels and shopping malls.

As far as AC chargers are concerned, Delta provides chargers starting from 7.4 kW and above, and its DC chargers can charge vehicles at the rate of 15 kW per hour and above.