Corrit Electric Partners With ReadyAssist For On-Road Assistance Services

Corrit Electric, an electric mobility brand, today announced a partnership with ReadyAssist for on-road assistance for their clients pan India. With over 5000 service partners in more than 19000 pin codes, ReadyAssist will further supplement Corrit Electric’s commitment to transforming how people move.

Under the terms of the agreement, ReadyAssist will provide 24/7 on-spot breakdown support, flat tyre repairs, fixes for starting problems & towing service to customers through annual subscriptions & on-demand.

Every vehicle sold by Corrit Electric to its customers will be supplemented with one-year free doorstep periodic maintenance, breakdown assistance, and support for any other warranty repairs. In addition, the Ready-Assist team will be available across 19000+ pin codes and 700+ districts on call.

Talking about the partnership, Mayur Misra, CEO, of Corrit Electric, said, “We are planning to grow and expand quickly, with plans to launch a last-mile delivery vehicle by June ’22 and a high-speed bike by the end of this year pan India. We believe ReadyAssist is the right partner for us and can facilitate our plans by bringing their site experience and credibility to the table. Our vision is to complete 25,000 bike deliveries by the end of 2022 across Pan- India.”

Vimal Singh, the CEO of ReadyAssist, further added, “Today, India is at the cusp of being a global leader in the EV industry with innovations coming from home-grown OEMs like Corrit Electric in bringing top-notch products into the market. We at ReadyAssist are aggressively working on creating a massive competency pool of service providers ready to service an EV at any nook and corner of the country. This partnership with Corrit Electric will enable us to reach our goals as well.”

With a range of over 100kms and a charging time of 200 minutes, Corrit Electric’s Hover comes with tubeless tyres, dual shock absorbers, and a 250 kg load-carrying capacity. Moreover, the brand offers easy ownership options, catering to a wide segment.

Corrit Electric can produce over 1500 units/month with a new factory launched recently. Owing to the response to the Hover e-bike, this partnership will strengthen the brand’s customer service and help cater to the growing EV demand. The company further aims to expand its production capacity by August this year.

The electric vehicle (EV) market in India is expected to hit over 63 lakh unit mark per annum by 2027 at a CAGR of 44%, according to a report by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).