Charge+zone to introduce renewable energy for their EV charging network

Charge+zone, a technology-driven EV Charging Network company today announced that it plans to introduce renewable energy for its high-speed charging network for electric buses and commercial vehicles across India.

As part of this initiative, Charge+zone has successfully deployed its first 200KW solar rooftop for Ashok Leyland’s electric buses in Patna, which is able to source 20 per cent of its daily energy requirements through green energy.

Over the last three years, the company has built an EV charging infrastructure of over 700+ fast DC charging stations across the Indian market, with the network rapidly being expanded for both inter-city travel across 3000 km as well as urban e-mobility applications.

With strong partnerships across Electric Bus OEMs such as Ashok Leyland, Volvo-Eicher, and GreenCell Mobility; as well as with OEMs of the emerging segment of electric trucks, Charge+zone looks to tap renewable energy. It expects to cover at least 25 cities with renewable energy-powered charging stations for Electric buses /commercial vehicles.

Speaking on the development, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, Charge+zone said, “With the Indian market now rapidly embracing Solar and Wind energy across sectors along with the new energy exchange opening up, there is now distinct viability of EV charging networks being powered by non-conventional sources of power. Our initiative of introducing renewable energy powered EV charging stations is aligned with the government’s hybrid renewable energy policy of Solar & Wind, which offers higher capacity utilization (CUF) compared to stand-alone Solar or Wind projects.”

With NITI-Aayog and CESL announcing the rollout of 50,000 electric buses, it offers a major opportunity for the e-mobility industry to invest up to US$ 5 billion (Rs 39,435 crore) in charging infrastructure, while for renewable energy, it opens up a new segment of up to 2000MWp of investment.

Apart from creating an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging stations for both fleet and retail customers, the company has set-up up 1450+ charging points across 650+ EV charging stations, serving around 5000 EVs on a daily basis.