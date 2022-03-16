ChargeEZ to provide smart charging solution in Bangalore

To combat the charging requirements electric two and three-wheeler owners, ValetEZ has launched ValetEZ. The new initiative plans to provide destination charging options to individual and fleet owners.

Bangalore-based ValetEZ, a smart parking solutions provider is now going to make its debut in the EV sector. They have launched ChargeEZ, an EV charging solution that is focused on destination charging. Both pay per use and subscription-based plans are on offer through the service.

The service is currently available only in Bangalore but the company aims to expand ChargeEZ to another 10 cities including Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai. The company plans to strategically place their charging stations at places like malls, metro stations, office complexes, hospitals and more. This approach of destination charging should help alleviate some of the worries that owners of EVs have related to charging and having enough juice in the vehicle for their trips.

Owners of electric two and three-wheelers will be able to locate and use charging points across the city. Through the EZ app, users will be able to locate the nearest charging point. ChargeEZ will not only benefit individual users but also be helpful for fleet owners through a dedicated dashboard with access to various helpful analytics. This will provide fleet owners with a host of information that can will allow for more efficient management of the EVs and their charging needs. Complemented with a smart parking IoT suite, ChargeEZ offers comprehensive user support to consumers availing park and charge subscriptions.

Speaking on the launch of ChargeEZ, Prashant Chandrasekaran, Co-founder & COO, ChargeEZ said, “We are delighted to launch ChargeEZ, which is synonymous with ‘Destination charging’ for EVs. As the EV market has taken off in the past few years, we have taken a giant stride towards building a park and charge platform to address pain points for consumers and businesses. Our pay-per-use and subscription services are designed to empower individual EV owners and fleet owners to get access to multiple charging points across the city, making the ValetEZ portfolio stronger and more connected.”