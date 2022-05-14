BYD India to collaborate with Chargezone, Volttic, and Indipro for charging solutions

BYD India has announced the collaboration with Chargezone, Volttic, and Indipro for charging solutions for its e6 customers. As part of this arrangement over 650 Chargezone outlets will be available for its customers, while Volttic will provide several choices such as Bharat AC01, Bharat DC01, AC Type 2 and CCS 2, through its network. Indipro, too, will offer BYD customers with its national charging network.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Sr Vice President – Electric Passenger Vehicle Business – BYD India, said, “It is a matter of great pride for us at BYD to partner with these charging network players and be a part of the Electric Revolution. By enabling easy and convenient charging stations across major cities and highways, we will be supporting our customers in a smooth and happy electric driving experience.”

He added, “We will keep expanding the charging networks together with our partners. This is a key step towards strengthening our EV journey in the country. Chargezone, Volltic and Indipro are key players in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India. As we step towards a cleaner and greener environment with our All-New e6, we will continue to be at the forefront of accelerating the spread of clean energy.”

The BYD e6 will offer customers the choice between AC and DC charging facilities, as the vehicle’s 71.7 kWh battery pack can charge from 30 to 80% in 35 minutes. BYD also claims that the ‘Blade Battery’ used in the e6 is the only unit that successfully passes the nail penetration test.