Electric Vehicle manufacturer BYD has inaugurated its second passenger vehicle showroom in Hyderabad.

The new showroom, which is spread across 4600 square feet, will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles with services for its consumers in Hyderabad.

Run and managed by KUN BYD, is currently one of the largest retailers for BYD cars in India and has delivered to numerous customers. KUN Group has a large automotive dealer network across South India and is known for its sales & after sales customer satisfaction, the company said in a statement.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are extremely happy to announce our second passenger vehicle showroom in Hyderabad with KUN BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Telangana market. The Inauguration of our 2nd showroom in the state resonates our further commitment towards expansion of our dealer network nationally,”



“The state has been a key part of our growth strategy in India, and we are confident that this dealership will set a new benchmark in the region.”. he added.

U Venkatesh, Chairman, KUN Group, said, “KUN is very proud to partner with BYD once again to deliver EVs in the state of Telangana.”

BYD is planning to open 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India by the end of this year and aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023.

The EV maker will also participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market.