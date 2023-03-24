BPCL to invest Rs 800 crore over 2 years to set-up 7,000 EV charging stations

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company has launched electric vehicle fast charging stations across its 110 fuel stations along 15 highways in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The company has launched 3 corridors with 19 fuel stations in Kerala, 6 Corridors with 33 fuel stations in Karnataka and 10 corridors with 58 fuel stations in Tamil Nadu. In fact, it has ambitious plans to invest around Rs 800 crore to set-up 7,000 EV charging stations across the country, in the next 2 years.

The OMC says it takes just 30 minutes to charge an EV and provide a range of upto 125km through the 30 KW fast charger. The BPCL EV corridor that has been set-up across the three states will see the distance between two fast-charger to be less than 100km.

These corridors connect important religious and tourist destinations with cities, like Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh & Bandipur National Park in Karnataka; Ranaganthaswamy Temple, Jambukeswar Temple. The famous religious places covered in Kerala are Guruvayoor temple and Kadampuzha temple, Vallarpadam National shrine of Basilica, St.Antony’s Church , Koratty and Markaz Knowledge City & Early Sunrise watch at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, and many more.

BPCL

Till date, BPCL has converted 21 Highways into electric corridors and going forward, by March 2023, 200 highways will be covered with electric vehicle fast chargers to support and accelerate the EV growth in the country.

These Fast EV Charging Corridors were inaugurated by P.S. Ravi, Executive Director Incharge (Retail) in presence of Pushp Kumar Nayar, Head Retail South, Kannabiran D. , State Head (Retail) Kerala, Subhankar Sen, Chief General Manager (Retail Initiative & Brand) at the launch event in Ernakulam, Kerala.

P S Ravi said “The fast chargers are easy to use. They can be self-operated without any manual assistance, though support staff will be available if needed. BPCL has digitised the entire EV charger locator, charger operations and transaction process through the HelloBPCL app for an online hassle-free and transparent user experience.”