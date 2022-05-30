Bounce partners BPCL to set-up battery swapping stations

Under this partnership, Bounce Infinity will set-up it’s battery swapping stations across Bharat Petroleum fuel stations in a phased manner. The company aims to set up 3,000 stations across top 10 cities. Consumers looking to swap their nearly drained batteries can search for the nearest swapping location on the Bounce App. The smart framework will cater not only to the company’s retail business, but will also support the interoperable partners (two-, three-wheeler and other OEM’s) for ease of mobility across geographies and form factors for two- and three-wheelers. The company says retrofitted two- and three-wheelers will also be able to use the battery swapping solution.

The PSU states that it has already taken the lead by setting up fast charging highway corridors starting with the 900km Chennai-Trichy-Madurai-Chennai route, the alliance with Bounce Infinity will mark BPCL’s strong presence in urban markets with a network of battery swapping stations.

Till date, Bounce Infinity has completed over 1.2 million battery swaps on its energy infrastructure.

Vivekananda Hallakere, co-founder and CEO, Bounce said, “Bounce Infinity has been strategically partnering with prominent industry players to revolutionise the battery swapping scenario. This partnership reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and pollution-free country by making our network accessible to consumers at the same scale and convenience as refuelling. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership between Bounce Infinity and BPCL”.

P S Ravi, ED In-Charge (Retail), BPCL said, “BPCL has always been at the forefront of providing all forms of energy solutions for personal and commercial mobility to our customers. As we pace ourselves for an exciting phase of energy transition towards clean energy, we are delighted to partner with Bounce Infinity, a leading start up offering innovative and state-of-the art smart battery swapping solutions for 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler EV customers.

The Infinity Swapping Network features smart battery and the station also has a number of sensors and IOT that communicate securely with the outside world. This helps the company to scale smartly and distribute the network without creating an imbalance in the grid. The solution supports bidirectional charging or ‘V2G’ (Vehicle to Grid Technology) that goes one step further and allows the charged power to be pushed back to the power grid to balance energy consumption and production variations when necessary.