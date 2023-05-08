BorgWarner bags order to supply battery packs for electric buses

Tier 1 supplier BorgWarner has been selected by a global power technology leader to supply battery packs for a series of electric buses.

The company says it will provide a pair of standardised ultra-high energy packs and a battery management system (BMS) that will be integrated into its electrification package for each vehicle. The package will be sold to an electric bus manufacturer in Georgia.

Volker Weng, VP and General Manager, BorgWarner Drivetrain and Battery Systems said, “We are eager to work together with our electric powertrain customer as we continue to cultivate and grow our relationship as partners focused on the future of electrification. This new business win with our battery technology broadens our industry reach and delivers a more efficient option for school transportation.”

BorgWarner claims its battery packs are safe and reliable containing state-of-the-art safety features including current overcharge protection, cell-level passive propagation resistance, and electrical disconnection at the individual cell wire bonds that satisfy the industry’s strict electric vehicle battery safety standards.

Additionally, the 98 kWh packs offer active cooling and deliver industry-leading energy density of 274 Wh/litre and 177 Wh/kilogram. The production of the battery packs started in March 2023.