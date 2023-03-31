BLive partners Chartered Bike to deploy 10,000 e-two-wheelers and 1,000 e-three-wheelers over next 3 years

BLive, a multi-brand electric vehicle platform has teamed up with Chartered Bike (CBPL), a electric mobility solutions company specialising in public bike sharing, in-campus mobility, e-commerce delivery, and last-mile delivery services.

The partners have signed an MoU targeting a nationwide deployment of 10,000 electric two-wheelers and 1,000 electric three-wheelers over the next 3 years. The MoU is valued around Rs 120 crore with estimated deployment in three phases – Rs 30 crore in the first year, Rs 40 crore in second, and Rs 50 crore in the third year.

BLive and CBPL is aimed at helping last-mile delivery companies, such as Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, Delhivery, Porter and many more, to resolve the supply gap of electric vehicles in the market. The partnership aims to resolve this issue by helping these organisations deploy vehicles nationwide, with a focus on Tier II cities.

Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive said “With a focus on electric vehicles for their delivery fleet, last-mile delivery service providers have been a major accelerator of India’s electric mobility revolution. The use of electric vehicles will significantly reduce the cost of operation and energy expenses. The lower operating costs, simple mechanism and low maintenance make EVs a winning proposition for the last-mile delivery service providers.”

Param Mandloi, Co-Founder, CBPL said, “Our e-commerce and last-mile delivery services are designed to meet the needs of modern consumers who demand fast, reliable, and eco-friendly delivery options. Our electric delivery vehicles make it easy for businesses to meet their customers’ needs while minimising their impact on the environment.”

At present, CBPL’s has a presence across 15 cities, especially Tier II cities. As part of the deal, it will be responsible to ensure the same on-ground post the deployment of EVs.