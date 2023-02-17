Blive opens multibrand EV retail store in Jalgaon

Bengaluru-based multibrand electric vehicle start-up Blive has launched its experiential store in Jalgaon ‘Eco Point’.

The company says the launch of the store is aligned with its mission of taking electric vehicles to household. It says this exclusive outlet will benefit customers with availability of EVs from leading brands, roadside assistance, extended warranty, guidance and tips from EV experts, easy financing options, excellent aftersales services and many other facilities under one roof. The experiential store will also provide existing IC-two-wheeler users to exchange and upgrade to a new EVs.

Samarth Kholkar, CEO & Co-Founder, BLive said, “We are receiving phenomenal response and demand from electric vehicle buyers across locations. The customers today are more conscious and aware about environmental concerns and the importance of clean mobility. They are fast switching to electric vehicles as they now realise the cost as well as environmental benefits they offer.”

“We are confident that the launch of this store will facilitate easy EV adoption and will benefit customers with our expertise, experience and high-end services. Our multi-brand accessibility and affordability will further make it possible for individuals and business owners here to enjoy a hassle-free EV experience. “

Blive says it is a digital-first, multibrand EV store having presence with 19 stores across India. With this launch, it is reaching close to its goal of having 100 EV stores across the country by 2024.