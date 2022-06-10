BLive, BOLT to set up EV charging points across 100 locations in India

Goa-based EV platform, BLive has partnered with BOLT to set up EV charging points across corporate parks, colleges, commercial buildings, residential complexes, experience stores, hospitality locations, and zip stores across India.

With this partnership, the companies plan to install BOLT EV charging stations in over 100 locations in the coming months across India. The first set of installations will focus in Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana.



The partnership aims to make access to EV chargers by building a fast-charging network across the country. At present BOLT and BLive have already installed chargers in Salarpuria Sattva’s Knowledge Park, HiTech City in Hyderabad and is in the process of expanding these installations at various other Sattva property locations.

BLive is an EV solution provider for enterprises adopting electric mobility offering end-to-end solutions from two and three-wheeler EVs options, charging solutions, finance options and aftersales support.

On the other hand, BOLT provides a universal charging point which is compatible with any portable charger that comes with EVs and works with the existing AC power supply everywhere. Over 10,000 BOLT charging points have already been installed across 100 different cities in India, with an installed capacity of over 33,000KW and 50,000 active users. It targets to deploy 100,000 charging points in the next 6 months across India.



Samarth Kholkar, co-founder, BLive, said, “Through our partnership with BOLT, we can now offer vehicles, charging infra and ancillary services, thus making the EV journey seamless and worry-free for our enterprise customers and individual buyers. We believe, that providing easy access to chargers is one of the most important means to foster the adoption of EVs in India.”

Jyotiranjan Harichandan, co-founder, BOLT, said, “The key to increasing EV adoption is to ensure the availability of charging on-demand. We are increasing our footprint across India rapidly by partnering with key stakeholders and helping EV riders overcome range anxiety.”