BIS draws up norms to test EV batteries

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has formulated standards to test the performance of lithium-ion battery packs and systems used in electric vehicles (EVs), the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said on Friday.

The standard IS 17855:2022 for the lithium-ion battery packs and systems is harmonised with ISO 12405-4:2018.ISO 12405-4:2018 specifies test procedures for the basic characteristics of performance, reliability and electrical functionality for the battery packs and systems for either high-power or high-energy applications.

The standard has been formulated considering real-life scenarios for an EV, including when it is parked with the battery not in use for an extended period of time, battery system is being shipped in a stored format, and when operating battery at low and high temperatures. Accordingly, various tests are incorporated in this standard, the ministry said.“Requirements of battery system for use as a power source for propulsion of vehicles are significantly different from battery used for consumer electronics or stationary use,” the ministry said.

BIS will soon publish two more standards related to batteries for various passenger and cargo vehicles in L, M and N categories.Multiple fire incidents have been reported in the recent past involving electric scooters of companies like Ola Electric, Hero Electric, Okinawa, Pure EV, Jitendra New EV Tech and Boom Motors. A Tata Nexon EV also caught fire on Wednesday in Mumbai.

While the ministry of road transport and highways had earlier set up a committee comprising experts from Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety, and Indian Institute of Science to probe the fire incidents, it said on Thursday that the Nexon EV mishap will also be looked into.In April, Okinawa, Pure EV and Ola Electric had recalled 3,215 units, 2,000 units and 1,441 units, respectively, of electric scooters. Boom had also recalled its Corbett electric two-wheeler.