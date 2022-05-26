Biliti inducts former CEO of Transdev North America to its Board of Directors

California-based Biliti Electric, an electric three-wheeler mobility solutions company has appointed Mark Joseph, an industry veteran to its Board of Directors. Biliti Electric has partnered with Hyderabad-based Gayam Motor Works to sell made-in-India electric three-wheelers in the US and has also announced its intention to setup a 240,000 unit per annum electric three-wheeler factory in Telangana.

Joseph comes with over three decades of leadership experience with both public and private transportation organisations across the U.S, Canada, UK, Ireland, and South America. At present, he is serving as the CEO of Mobitas Advisors, a Washington-based advisory firm working with growth-stage companies in the mobility, automotive and energy sectors. He is a board member of First Transit, one of the largest private operators of Public Transit, and private shuttles in North America (EQT), and is a board member of SAFE (Securing America’s Future Energy). He is also advising NextGear Ventures, one of the leading mobility accelerators in the world working with automotive OEMs, autonomous technology companies, and transit operators.

Prior to founding Mobitas Advisors, Joseph served as the global Chief Development Officer for the Transdev Group, following a 11-year stint as CEO and VC of Transdev North America. Over more than 17 years at Veolia and Transdev North America, Joseph is credited to growing the business from $50 million (Rs 132 crore) to $1.5 billion (Rs 11,643 crore) in annual revenue. The Transdev Group is said to be one of the largest mobility and transportation companies in the world providing services – including bus, commuter rail, streetcar, light rail, paratransit, taxi, shuttle, and black car.

Mark Joseph, “I am impressed with Biliti’s approach towards realising their vision to electrify last-mile mobility across the globe. Biliti’s customer centric approach enabled them to design a robust electric three-wheeler (tuk-tuk) with the first of its kind quick battery swapping system. I believe there will be a continued shift towards micro warehousing within cities globally. Biliti is well positioned with their compact EV solutions that have a proven track record in the hyper-local and last mile logistics space. I’m excited and looking forward to helping them with their global expansion.”

Rahul Gayam, CEO, Biliti Electric said, “We are delighted to have Joseph on board. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable in helping Biliti Electric meet the challenge of electrifying last-mile, globally with our affordable and scalable mobility solutions. His strategic approach and management capabilities have helped shape companies into leading national and global forces. Joseph’s appointment brings considerable strength and diversity to our leadership team.”

The Biliti Taskman) has been ground-tested by e-commerce and last-mile delivery companies such as Amazon, Walmart (Flipkart), IKEA, SokoWatch, BigBasket (Tata), Zomato, and several others in the US, UK, EU, India, Japan, Middle East, and Africa. The EV is a smart, efficient, and economical way to deliver goods and packages for the all-important last-mile. Collective the EV has clocked a mileage of over 20 million miles and delivered more than 12 million packages so far across the globe.