Battery Smart achieves 10 million swapping milestone, to expand to 25 cities by June

Delhi NCR-based Battery Smart, a leading battery swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers has announced that has surpassed 10 million battery swap milestone on its network.

This it claims is the highest in the country and achieved within three years of operations.

Battery Smart says the significant milestone validates the increasing acceptance of battery swapping as an innovative clean mobility solution, particularly for India’s growing number of electric rickshaws and two-wheelers.

It says it has been an instrumental player in the Indian electric two- and three-wheeler market, providing two-minute swaps that enable drivers to save time, cover greater distances, and reduce their upfront costs by upto 40 percent.

At present, it has expanded its network to 17 cities, most recently in Hyderabad, Govardhan, Vrindavan, and Mathura. It has set-up over 500 Swap Stations with 50,000 batteries currently in circulation.

Siddharth Sikka, Co-Founder, Battery Smart said, “Our unique battery-as-a-service model allows us to partner with Indian SMBs and leverage their existing infrastructure to set up our Swap Stations. This asset-light approach has enabled us to rapidly expand our operations while also improving the livelihoods of local business owners. We operate the densest swapping network in the country and aim to establish our presence in 25 cities by June 2023 – with a sustained focus on tier 2 and tier 3 cities.”

Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder, Battery Smart said, “As we continue to increase the number of batteries in circulation, it’s crucial for battery manufacturers to strictly adhere to the latest AIS norms mandated by the government. Building customer confidence is paramount for the success of EV adoption, and ensuring safety is a vital part of this process.”

Currently, Battery Smart has 18,500 electric two-and-three wheelers on its network.