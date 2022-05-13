Ather Energy raises INR 1,300 crore in Series E round

Bangalore-based electric vehicle maker Ather Energy has completed its Series E round of funding with signing of investment agreements amounting to $128 million (approx. Rs 1,300 crore) with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIFL) Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF), and Hero MotoCorp and additional investors.

The EV maker says it will use the funding to expand its manufacturing facilities, invest in R&D, charging infrastructure and to increase its retail network. With this investment Ather Energy is amongst the highest valued electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the country.

Its retail sales for 2021 was 15,929 units. And in April 2022 Ather Energy reported its highest every monthly deliveries of 3,779 units. The company says booking for the Ather 450X is growing at 25% quarter-on-quarter. At present, its retail network is spread across 32 cities with 38 Experience Centres, which is expected to grow to 150 experience centres in 100 cities by 2023.

Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy said “The switch to electric is inevitable and FY 2021-22 was the turning point for electric two-wheeler adoption in India. We are super excited to have NIIF come on board as an investor. The current round of investment will help us enhance capacities across the board, bring additional focus on new platforms, expand into new geographies, expand our fast-charging network and double down on the reputation we’ve built for making a product that’s high on quality.”

It is interesting to note that this is also NIIFL’s first direct investment in the manufacturing sector and in electric mobility, both areas of national importance given India’s green mission and decarbonisation goals. The company says this investment will enable NIIFL to play a role in mainstreaming the electric two-wheeler sector in India at an early stage of development and to support first-generation local entrepreneurs in building a new product with a high-level of indigenisation.

Padmanabh Sinha, ED and CIO, NIIFL said, “Aligned to India’s green transition mission, the electric two-wheeler industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Ather Energy has indigenously designed and developed products with a high degree of domestic sourcing of components and adaptability to Indian conditions.”

He added, “We are excited to partner with Ather Energy’s founders and management team who have developed deep expertise in the industry, developed a robust IP portfolio, and built strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities. We are also impressed with Ather Energy’s partnerships for component manufacturing, charging infrastructure and customer financing.”

With competition brewing up in the electric two-wheeler space, Ather Energy is also working on introducing a slew of new models including a more economical offering.