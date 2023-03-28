Amara Raja Batteries’ gets AIS-156 Amendment 3, Phase 2 certification for its EV battery and off-board chargers

Amara Raja Batteries, one of India’s leading industrial and automotive battery majors, has cleared the AIS-156 Amendment 3, Phase 2, and received the ARAI certification for its electric vehicle batteries and off-board chargers.

In September 2022, the Government amended the EV battery testing standards and implemented the Amendment 3 of AIS-156 in a phased manner with Phase 1 in effect from December 1, 2022, and Phase 2 from March 31, 2023.

You can read all about what does the new norm and certification mean here.

Amara Raja states its lithium battery packs for three-wheeler applications (7.5 KWH to 8.5 KWH) along with off-board chargers 2KW and 3KW have been certified under the amended norms. It has completed 2 crore km of on-road validation of three-wheeler batteries.

Vijayanand Samudrala, President – New Energy Business, Amara Raja Batteries said, “We will continue to bring more innovation in e-mobility space and are already working on lithium battery packs with advanced thermal management technology to provide a smooth and safe EV riding experience.”

The company in the last few years has been working on lithium-ion cell chemistries specifically suited for the Indian subcontinent. It already supplies lithium battery packs and chargers to select two and three-wheeler OEMs. In addition, Amara Raja plans to set up state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities on Giga Scale that will primarily focus on Li-Ion cells and battery packs. The facility, which will entail an investment of Rs 9,500 crore over the next 10 years, will have an eventual capacity of around 16 GWh.