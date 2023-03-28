scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Amara Raja Batteries’ gets AIS-156 Amendment 3, Phase 2 certification for its EV battery and off-board chargers

In September 2022, the Government amended the EV battery testing standards and implemented the Amendment 3 of AIS-156 in a phased manner with Phase 1 in effect from December 1, 2022, and Phase 2 from March 31, 2023.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Amara Raja Battery

Amara Raja Batteries, one of India’s leading industrial and automotive battery majors, has cleared the AIS-156 Amendment 3, Phase 2, and received the ARAI certification for its electric vehicle batteries and off-board chargers.  

In September 2022, the Government amended the EV battery testing standards and implemented the Amendment 3 of AIS-156 in a phased manner with Phase 1 in effect from December 1, 2022, and Phase 2 from March 31, 2023.

You can read all about what does the new norm and certification mean here.

Also Read

Amara Raja states its lithium battery packs for three-wheeler applications (7.5 KWH to 8.5 KWH) along with off-board chargers 2KW and 3KW have been certified under the amended norms. It has completed 2 crore km of on-road validation of three-wheeler batteries.

Vijayanand Samudrala, President – New Energy Business, Amara Raja Batteries said, “We will continue to bring more innovation in e-mobility space and are already working on lithium battery packs with advanced thermal management technology to provide a smooth and safe EV riding experience.”

The company in the last few years has been working on lithium-ion cell chemistries specifically suited for the Indian subcontinent. It already supplies lithium battery packs and chargers to select two and three-wheeler OEMs. In addition, Amara Raja plans to set up state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities on Giga Scale that will primarily focus on Li-Ion cells and battery packs. The facility, which will entail an investment of Rs 9,500 crore over the next 10 years, will have an eventual capacity of around 16 GWh.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-03-2023 at 20:04 IST

Stock Market