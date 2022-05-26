After software glitches, Ola e-scooter users now complain of poor hardware build

The country’s largest electric two-wheeler in terms of volumes is constantly in the news, but not for reasons it would like. On August 15, 2021, Ola launched the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India with much fanfare.

After users pointed out issues such as poor hardware finish, gaps in panels, unexpected reverse mode, scooters not being charged properly, or below expectation performance to even vehicles catching fire, the complaints have been numerous. Now it seems that the vehicle’s hardware-quality is now being questioned. Several Twitter users have shared pictures of their front fork breaking down on the move.

While the exact reason and speed at which the e-scooters were being ridden is unknown, most of the Twitter users claim that the breakdown has happened during normal course of riding and at speeds not exceeding the law.

The front fork is breaking even in small speed driving and it is a serious and dangerous thing we are facing now, we would like to request that we need a replacement or design change on that part and save our life from a road accident due to poor material usd pic.twitter.com/cgVQwRoN5t — sreenadh menon (@SreenadhMenon) May 24, 2022

The unfortunate incident can also be attributed to the European design, which may not be well suited to Indian road and riding conditions. An EV maker speaking on the condition of anonymity told Express Mobility that while the design may be attractive and offer more features, but “just a copy-paste job seldomly works in the country.”

It is not the first time that the company has drawn the ire of customers on social media. Right from delay in deliveries, to sub-par finishing to glitches and now breakdowns Ola Electric has surely got its work cut now.

It was supposed to be an impressive feat in the automotive segment, given the fact that the launch was expected to happen within a short time from acquisition of Amsterdam-based Etergo in May 2020 to commercial availability in 2021. But the stark reality paints a picture of whether launching products without much testing will backfire and pull down the EV sales momentum?