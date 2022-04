In the latest Mobility Interviews series, Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric shares her views on how E-commerce companies are embracing electric vehicles and how the three-wheeler EV market could account for ~ 70% of three-wheelers sold by 2030.

Mahindra Electric’s CEO points out how reducing the total cost of ownership will lead to more savings in this segment, given the rise in fuel costs, and the benefits of low maintenance when it comes to EVs.