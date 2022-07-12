ZF launches EcoTronic Mid in India, sets pace for intelligent commercial vehicles transmission systems

German tier 1 supplier ZF has introduced its new EcoTronic Mid Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) system for commercial vehicles (CVs) in India.

Compatible with ZF’s connectivity solutions, the system provides vehicle insights to help improve fleet operational efficiency. Equipped with a ‘rock-free’ mode to enable smooth driving on challenging terrains, this technology offers benefits for India’s commercial vehicles such as easy operation, a doubling of clutch life, and enhanced gearbox life, helping to ensure less vehicle downtime.

P Kaniappan, MD, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India said, “We are delighted to introduce our locally manufactured EcoTronic Mid transmission to the Indian market. Setting the pace for intelligent transmission systems in India’s commercial vehicle industry, this advanced solution will support vehicle efficiency whether on a long-distance journey, managing delivery traffic, working on a construction site or operating as municipal vehicles. We are focusing on expanding our business in India and localising our products. ZF fully understands the needs of Indian manufacturers and is leveraging its knowledge and customer proximity to take ZF’s support to the next level. This includes our latest important partnership with Ashok Leyland for this solution.”

How ZF’s EcoTronic Mid Works

With a clutch heat mapping algorithm helping avoid unnecessary wear on the clutch mechanism, the life of both the clutch and driveline is extended. The EcoTronic Mid system meets leading functional safety requirements and promises trouble-free operation for the customer. This indigenous solution is assembled and supplied by ZF’s facility in Pune, India and the EcoTronic Mid can be serviced all over India across ZF’s extensive Aftermarket network. This technology is currently available for original equipment fitment.

ZF’s integrated PTO (Power Take Off) mechanism with 9-speed EcoTronic transmission works seamlessly for demanding tipper truck applications. EcoTronic Mid’s intelligent electronic system operates in both manual and automatic modes providing a 9-gear ratio across the entire commercial vehicle range. As such it can support all types of applications including road transportation, passenger transport, mining (tippers), long-haul, and fuel carriers.