ZF Aftermarket opens new outlet in Bangalore

ZF Aftermarket has inaugurated its integrated sales and service outlet in Bengaluru. This approach combines distribution, sales, retrofit, after sales support, diagnostics, and training. ZF will showcase the full breadth of its portfolio along with all the associated brands (ZF, Lemforder, Sachs, TRW, WABCO).

This one-stop shop will support the transportation ecosystem with advanced technologies supporting fleet and mobility users.

The company focuses on bringing OE technologies and solutions to the aftermarket. The facility will cater to the fleet owners’ needs for spares, maintenance, diagnostics, training, and fleet management solutions. It will provide access to ZF Aftermarket’s complete portfolio under a single roof, right from conventional technologies to advanced solutions.

P Kaniappan, responsible for ZF Aftermarket in India and MD, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India said “We are pleased to announce that together with our established channel partner, we will bring the current and future solutions for fleets in India, to the mobility users. We are committed to building ZF into a trusted brand in India, envisaging this facility to evolve into a next generation mobility solution center for fleets.”