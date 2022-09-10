With all indicators in positive the Indian CV industry is poised to grow says Tata Motors’ Girish Wagh

The Executive Director of Tata Motors speaks to Express Mobility and shares his thoughts on the commercial vehicle industry, growth outlook, CNG as a fuel in the M&HCV segment, attaining peak volumes. Edited excerpts.

There is an uptick in commercial vehicle sales, what is your growth outlook for the market and also how do you see Tata Motors’ market share?

The commercial vehicle industry is a cyclical one. If you see the history there is generally a cycle of five to seven years. We have seen that in FY2019, which was our previous peak post the industry started dropping in both FY2020 and FY2021. The industry dropped and the volumes were shaved off by almost 50 percent.

After that for the first time in FY2022, we have seen the industry grew by almost 22 percent. Even the first quarter of FY2023 (on YoY) has been pretty good although it was on the back of Covid-19 second wave of the last financial year.

But if you look at various indicators whether it is freight rates, transporter profitability, fleet utilisation or the availability of freight demand all these factors seem to be in positive and at good levels.

Even the transporter’s confidence index that we track on a quarterly basis is also at a pretty good level. We believe that this should help us grow in the commercial vehicle industry even this year.

You have said in the past as well that the overall CV market is growing and hence market share is not necessarily an indication of the real growth picture. What is your sales expectation with the new product range?

I think our target is to grow profitably and how we are going to do it by firstly introducing desirable products which address various niches of customer requirements and also help them improve their

Profitability. We are into commercial vehicles and what we see today here is a range of commercial vehicles which has been launched on four key themes.

The first one is safety, the second is alternate fuel, the third is supporting infrastructure growth and the fourth is improving fuel efficiency across. If I were to explain very quickly on safety, I think one can’t emphasise enough on road safety. To promote this we are coming up with industry-first features

in in these trucks such as collision mitigation system, electronic stability control (ESC), driver monitoring system, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). We have come up with a host of features that will help improve road safety.

But we believe that introduction of these features in commercial vehicles is not going to be dependent only on just improving road safety but it should also improve the profitability of the customers and therefore we believe intelligent adaptation of these features is important.

The way we have adapted these features will also help the customers to increase their average

speed on the roads along with our next-gen powertrains and this will therefore reduce the turnaround time and help the driver or the customer to do more trips in a month.

And therefore increase the revenue, all this will improve the total cost of ownership or total revenue which is more profitability.

Coming to alternate fuel one has seen that there is a clear trend that is happening toward zero-emission vehicles but in commercial vehicles that is moving towards natural gas as a fuel. We are already present in small commercial vehicles and intermediate & light commercial vehicles.

We are now expanding CNG fuel in medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), which is also an industry first for the country. These (CNG trucks) also comes with a range of almost 1,000km which will help conversion of long hilt long-haul transportation into natural gas.

Is the CV industry now looking at CNG as a potential fuel in the M&HCV segment?

Yes, I think if we are able to introduce capabilities, features and performance levels that can improve the profitability or reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) of the customers that will change. CNG as a fuel is priced lower in the country although the price differential with diesel has reduced a bit, but it still is priced lower, and the total cost of ownership is lower.

The second barrier for CNG also has been the refilling infrastructure. Now with a 1,000km range the number of visits the customers must do to the refuelling station is going to be lower. Therefore this will also help in increasing the penetration.

The bus and passenger carrier segment has not grown up to the industry expectations. When do you see the demand picking up?

The passenger carrier and especially the bus industry actually suffered the most during the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand actually contracted by almost 80-85 percent. But thankfully from Q4 of FY2022, one has seen the industries picking up gradually. The government State Transport Undertakings (STUs) are coming ahead in terms of their new requirements we have also seen that

school buses demand has come back, employee transportation is also coming back with a lot of employees getting back to work from office.

We saw a beginning of a positive trend in Q4 of FY2022 and Q1 of FY2023 also has seen good demand for buses. We are hopeful that with these trends and indicators the CV passenger or the bus industry should do well this year. It may still not cross the earlier peak. We will have to wait for

that but I think still the bus industry should do well.

Can you share the situation on supply chain and hike in raw material prices?

Semiconductor shortage does remain a key monitorable for us but in terms of the challenging situation that we were in say 21 months back when this (read pandemic) started it has reduced quite a bit.

But it does remain a monitorable for us. Coming to commodities and whether the situation has become comfortable? I won’t certainly say that the situation has become comfortable there are a few commodities which are still on the rise even in Q2 FY2023 that we are in but the various indicators do show that this should cool off going ahead from Q3 FY2023.

Basically an optimistic outlook for the coming quarters and the remaining year.

Yes.

Can Indian CV industry attain its peak in FY2024?

We should look at the peak from both angles one from volume terms and second by revenue terms. I think peaking by revenue should happen much earlier the reason being that the average tonnage node in in vehicles has gone up number one and the prices have also gone up due to BS6.

That’s why peak in revenue terms we should cross that much earlier but crossing the peak by volume also should be there in in the near-term horizon.