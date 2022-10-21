Swedish auto major Volvo Trucks India has initiated a switch towards alternate fuels in the country and has commercial trials of its liquified natural gas (LNG) powered FM 420 4X2 Tractor.

It is interesting to note that early in September, Blue Energy Motors’ became the first company in the country to launch a LNG truck.

The OEM says the new product is aimed at offering alternate fuel solutions for demanding long-distance haulage applications, the commercial trial was flagged off from Nagpur in the presence of senior executives from Dehlivery – a leading Indian logistics provider for e-commerce, Gas Authority of India (GAIL), BLNG – the providers of LNG, and Volvo Trucks executives.

B Dinakar, EVP and Business Head – Volvo Trucks – VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “Our BS VI compliant Volvo FM 420 4×2 tractor-trailer solution is already the industry benchmark for express cargo clocking over 25,000km every month with exceptional uptime. This LNG powered Volvo FM 420 4X2 solution will help our customers to reduce vehicle emissions and improve fuel efficiency levels in their operations even further. We are particularly proud to be introducing such solutions at a time when the government of India has defined its vision for modernising logistics in India, as laid out in the recently released National Logistics Policy and Gati Shakti program.”

The company says its LNG trucks are unique as they use the diesel cycle to run the LNG engine as opposed to the industry practice to use Otto or petrol cycle using spark plugs for combustion. By leveraging the technology and efficiency of a diesel cycle which is 15-20% better than petrol cycle.

Volvo has been supplying LNG powered trucks in Europe for the past 5 years and many thousand trucks are operational in severe applications like long haul, petroleum, oil and lubricants distribution, refrigerated container movements and road train combinations.

Jonas Nilsson, VP India & Indonesia – Volvo Truck Corporation said, “The LNG powered Volvo FM 420 4X2 is the next step in Volvo Trucks continuing endeavour to introduce innovative transport solutions that set new standards for productivity, safety & uptime in India. Further delivering on Volvo Trucks core value of safety, the Volvo LNG FM 420 4X2 truck offers advanced driver assist functions like lane departure warning and Automatic Emergency Braking System.”