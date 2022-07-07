Volvo CE launches EC550E excavator in India

Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) has launched the EC550E crawler excavator in India, which comes with a tier 3 engine. This the company says makes the machine a perfect fit for the Indian market, enabling customers to benefit from its industry-leading performance, productivity and efficiency.

The company says the EC550E is suited for mass excavation and heavy-duty digging – boosting productivity by up to 35 per cent. It is available with a range of optimum-sized buckets and is a good partner to the wide-body 38-40t hauling equipment, reducing the number of required passes – dramatically improving cycle times.

Volvo Construction Equipment states that the EC550E delivers digging forces and lifting capacity more commonly found in a 60-tonne excavator, along with superior swing torque and speed. It is ideally suited for handling heavy loads in the toughest applications, featuring an durable undercarriage with a long lower frame, a strong upper frame, and reinforced digging equipment with large pin size. The optional wider retractable lower frame provides further stability and higher ground clearance.

According to the company customers will get better take fuel efficiency thanks to the next generation electro-hydraulic system with Independent Metering Valve Technology (IMVT) and engine/pump optimisation, which lowers engine rpm while optimising power. The main control valve uses IMVT, an innovation from Volvo and the most advanced hydraulic system in the industry. It provides significantly more precise control compared to a conventional system and contributes towards up to a 22 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency.

Dimitrov Krishnan, Head of Region India at Volvo CE said, “Delivering the type of durability and performance more commonly expected from a 60-tonne excavator, the EC550E truly punches above its weight. Customers can get ready for up to 35% more productivity and 22% more fuel efficiency, combined with superb operator comfort and outstanding levels of uptime.”

In terms ofsafety and comfort, the OEM says the EC550E features the best cab available in the market, with the ROPS cab exceeding industry standards for this class of machine, thanks to features including a 14-air vent climate control system and ergonomic seat with 9 adjustment settings. Boom and arm bouncing reduction technology also dramatically reduces machine shock, resulting in a more comfortable and productive operator performance.

Safety is enhanced by a 3-point seatbelt with a reminder alarm which notifies the operator if they are not buckled up. A seatbelt cutter/hammer assists egress through the emergency exit.

It also gets a rearview camera and 10 LED lights positioned throughout the machine, including the rear. Furthermore, the optional Volvo Smart View uses front, rear and side cameras to provide a real-time, overhead view of the machine – especially helpful when working in confined spaces.

Behind the controls operators can easily select and adjust a number of functions depending on their personal preferences and the task at hand, including boom down speed, ideal for precision tasks which require optimum control and Boom/Swing and Boom/Travel priority.

Maximum uptime

The Swedish major says that with a host of uptime-boosting machine features combined with the support of its dealer network, the EC550E will deliver maximum machine availability. For example, the oil bath pre-cleaner, which keeps the engine clean and performing at its best, especially when working in dusty conditions.

What’s more, the delayed engine shutdown helps to keep the turbocharger in top condition by turning the engine off only after the turbocharger has cooled down to the appropriate temperature. When working in tropical conditions, the tropical cooling system is designed to regulate hydraulic oil temperature.

CareTrack, the Volvo telematics system, also helps customers to maximise machine uptime and reduce repair costs. Customers will be able to choose to keep track of their machines themselves, or let Volvo take care of it with ActiveCare. The Volvo Uptime Centre provides 24/7 machine monitoring, supplying weekly reports and notifying customers should preventive maintenance action be required.

When maintenance actions are required, servicing is made quick and easy by grouped filters and a battery cut-off switch, which ensures complete disengagement of the equipment. Features such as high visibility guardrails and handrails, 3-point right-hand access to the upper structure, bolted anti-slip plates and optional walkway ensure the highest levels of convenience when negotiating the machine.