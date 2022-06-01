Volvo CE India showcases biodiesel blends for construction equipment range

Volvo CE India has announced that its customers across the country will have access to select biodiesel blends to run their Volvo machines.

This will help reduce emissions and help towards transition to clean energy which is currently underway in India alongside manifold growth in infrastructure and transport. The country has embarked on a new trajectory of economic growth without carbonising the environment. Significant steps are being taken at every level of infrastructure development to reduce carbon emissions. Deployment of cleaner fuels, especially Liquid Biodiesel for construction equipments is one such step.

Biodiesel involves conversion of biomass from a range of vegetable oils or animal fat to fuel. It can be blended with petroleum diesel for use in diesel engines. Unblended biodiesel is referred to as B100, meaning it is 100 percent Biodiesel. In India, it is manufactured from various feed stocks including soyabean oil, used cooking oil, animal tallow and plant seeds.

Dimitrov Krishnan, MD, Volvo CE India and president – Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA) said, “Biodiesel has emerged as one of the most viable transition fuels for existing engine technology and diesel infrastructure. With construction equipment industry alone consuming almost 4 billion litres of diesel annually, adoption of biodiesel blends for running construction machinery is a huge positive, not only for the well-being of everyone involved in the business, but also for the overall environment. Every company in the Group continually strives to innovate and put systems in place to support the transition from brown (carbon-intensive) to green (carbon-neutral). Volvo CE India has taken a landmark step in this direction, with the adoption of Biodiesel blends for its range of construction equipments.”

To begin with, Volvo CE India has recommended specific Biodiesel blends for usage for the following equipments:

B20 for Excavators (+ 35-ton operating weight range)

B20 for Wheel Loaders (+ 7-ton payload)

B10 for Excavators (sub-35-ton operating weight range)

B7 for Wheel Loaders (sub-7-ton operating weight range)

B7 for Compactors and Asphalt Pavers

The OEM will partner with interested customers at every step of the way to ensure smooth transition to biodiesel blends for their equipments. Concerted efforts are underway to engage with biodiesel manufacturers to secure regular supplies and logistics at site.