Volvo CE India displays EC55 electric compact excavator at Bauma CONEXPO 2023

Volvo Construction Equipment has showcased its first electric offering in India, the – EC55 Electric Excavator at the Bauma CONEXPO 2023.

The company is showcasing a mix of machines focussed on road and retail segments at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida between January 31st and February 3rd, 2023.

The EC55 electric compact excavator is said to provide at least 50 percent reduction in energy costs and over 30 percent savings in maintenance expenses. It opens up new opportunities for businesses to operate profitably in noise-sensitive areas, low-carbon zones, indoors and other places, at all odd hours. The EC55 model will be available by early-2024.

Also on display is the Volvo EC 200D Crawler Excavator with Quick Coupler plus HB22 breaker. It features a powerful engine, robust frame and optimised hydraulics, it is eminently suitable for a wide variety of tasks.

The company is also exhibiting the Volvo P7320 Track Paver, which is amongst its latest in the paver range to be manufactured and launched in India. It comes with an optimal combination of power, production capacity and precision for excellent paving quality with perfectly smooth mats. It is fitted with a 9m high-density variomatic screed, which offers a marked degree of flexibility when frequently changing paving widths. With a Volvo fixed screed, this Paver is proven to be effective when paving up to 700-tonnes per hour at 9-metres width. This level of throughput makes it versatile enough for a wide range of applications including city roads, highways and waste storage areas.

Dimitrov Krishnan, MD, Volvo CE India said, “The Volvo CE Pavilion at Bauma CONEXPO India promises to offer visitors an engaging and unique service solution experience, utilising digital and interactive features. The EC55 Electric Compact Excavator is a clean choice and smart investment for India and will reinforce Volvo CE as the technological pacesetter in the construction equipment industry, driven by innovation, quality and reliability.”

Volvo CE and Volvo Financial Services (VFS) are also jointly offering on spot credit approvals and smart loan and lease solutions during the four-day exhibition for all new Volvo Construction Equipment.