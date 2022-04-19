Valvoline flags off its ‘Happiness Truck’ initiative

Engine Oil maker and global lubricant manufacturer, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited (“Valvoline Cummins”), flagged off its ‘Happiness Truck’ initiative which began its all-India tour for next 40-45 days covering the Golden quadrilateral- 26 locations across the country.

The ‘Happiness Truck’ was flagged off from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi. The objective of Happiness Truck is to reach out and connect with mechanics, Fleet owners, and other service providers and involve them by empowering and educating them on the latest technologies. Besides this, at every pit stop there will be an engagement program and light entertainment along with educational sessions.

Speaking on the association, Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline said “This initiative will help us reach mechanic community across the country and create awareness about the ever-evolving automotive industry.”

Adding to this, he said, “Mechanics have always played a key role in keeping the world moving forward. Through this initiative, we will reach out to mechanic communities and give back to them by upskilling them and making them aware of various benefit programs. We want to ensure the well-being of our mechanics by supporting them in every way possible”.

This is the initiative of Motor India, where in ‘Happiness Truck’ will be crossing the cities of Kanpur, Allahabad, Banaras, Dhanbad, Durgapur, Kolkata, Vizag, Vijayawada, Bangalore, Bijapur, Belgaum, Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Jaipur Gurgaon and more, covering a total of 26 locations across the country. Started by Motor India, the Happiness Truck initiative has been taking place since the last two years.