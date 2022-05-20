Uber to now show trip destination, payment mode to drivers

Currently, this feature is live in 20 cities against around the 100 Uber is present in. However, this facility would be available only to those drivers who meet a pre-defined trip acceptance threshold.

The cab aggregator has also introduced some other features which it said will help significantly in reducing customer complaints and make rides smoother going forward.

For instance, to reduce the number of cancellations, a new feature now introduced is that drivers can see how the customer will pay for their rides upon completion, even before the trip is accepted.

It has also reduced the payment-clearing cycle for its drivers. They will now get paid the very next day for trips completed between Monday and Thursday, and the amount will be settled on Monday for trips completed over the weekend.

Uber has also introduced additional earnings for drivers in case they have to travel a long distance to pick up riders. “This will give drivers the comfort to accept more trips and will benefit riders as trip reliability goes up.

Drivers will be able to see the earnings for long pick-ups, separately displayed on the fare receipt,” the company said.

Uber will also penalise drivers who refuse to switch on the air-conditioner during the trips.