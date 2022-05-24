Uber appoints Namit Jain to strengthen core platform and leverage data to improve efficiencies

Jain will be based out of the company’s new Bangalore office and will head a team of engineers working to bolster Uber’s core platform and leverage data to improve efficiencies.

The company says its India tech centers are working across domains and geographic lines to innovate for markets globally. In terms of embracing the #OneUber approach, collaborative culture will be a key priority for Uber in 2022 to address the emerging mobility landscape while continuing to lead with innovation.

Namit Jain said, “I’m excited to join forces with the amazing teams here at Uber and embark on what I’m certain will be an exciting journey alongside incredibly talented people who are mission driven. It feels special to join a pioneering company whose products are used by millions of people daily across the globe.”

Smitha Subhas, lead HR Business Partner – Tech, Uber said, “We are excited to be making talent investments in our engineering organisation in India and Namit’s joining is a testament to our commitment to hire some of the best tech talent that India offers. Namit has led tech organisations in similar capacities and I’m looking forward to his leadership helping us grow and move forward.”

Jain joins Uber with over 25 years of experience, including a long stint in the San Francisco Bay area working at Oracle and Facebook, where he was the first PMC chair for Apache Hive. After moving back to India, he started Nutanix India from scratch, a leading player in hyper-converged infrastructure. After that, he headed engineering at Qubole and in his most recent role, he was the VP of Engineering at Cohesity – a data management company. Jain did his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and secured his Master’s in Science from the University of Minnesota in the US.