Triton EV acquires AMW’s manufacturing facility in Gujarat, first EV truck to be rolled out this year

US-based EV maker Triton EV has acquired AMW’s manufacturing plant in Bhuj, Gujarat. The facility spread across 3.7 Million Sq feet will now be used by Triton EV for manufacturing EV trucks, as the company shifts to top gear in their bid to enter Indian roads.

The acquisition of the production facility by the electric vehicle manufacturer will ensure the escalation of Triton EV truck production. The production is poised to begin from this year itself, said the company in a press release.

Furthermore, the acquisition also comes as a sigh of relief for AMW’s workers who lost their jobs following the closure of the manufacturing unit.

Speaking on the takeover, Himanshu Patel, Founder and Managing Director, Triton EV, said, “The acquisition is giving us a great edge in producing India’s first EV Truck which will be a complete ‘Make In India’ product. The first Triton EV truck will be able to come out of the manufacturing plant in Bhuj, Gujarat, within this calendar year.

The acquired facility will be the epicenter that will facilitate the complete end-to-end EV truck production. The compact manufacturing hub will allow the truck-maker to produce every critical component of the vehicle – ranging from chassis to battery. To ensure that, the hub will be reinforced by other auto components manufacturers as part of the ecosystem. For instance, the batteries for the EVs will be manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

A few weeks ago, Triton EV had signed a MoU with the Gujarat Government to invest INR 10,000 crore in EV truck manufacturing in the state over a span of five years. It also claimed that the company will provide direct and indirect employment to over 10,000 people in the state.