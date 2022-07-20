Tata Winger BS6 launched in Nepal

Tata Motors today launched the new range of the Tata Winger BS6, in association with its sole authorised distributor, Sipradi Trading in Nepal. The Tata Winger BS6 has a comprehensive range of applications that include cargo, school, staff and tours and travel. Sipradi Trading will support the sales and service through their countrywide network.

Commenting at the launch, Anurag Mehrotra, Vice President, International Business & Strategy, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted that Tata Motors’ diverse and robust range of commercial vehicles has been well received by the people of Nepal. Tata Winger BS6 is an ideal vehicle for customers who seek profitability and a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). We remain certain of the dedication and zeal with which Sipradi Trading will commence the sales and services for the all-new Winger BS6, in continuation of the support they have extended for many decades.”

He added, “We believe that the Tata Winger will provide its customers a best-in-class experience, building on Tata Motors’ legacy of providing highly efficient and reliable products that ensure utmost customer satisfaction and profit.”

Expressing confidence, Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Trading said, “Our partnership with Tata Motors has resulted in successfully delivering a range of excellent vehicles in the market in the past few decades. With the launch of the all-new Tata Winger, we continue our commitment to providing our customers with vehicles that offer the best performance, affordability and high efficiency. The Tata Winger is an apt multi-utility vehicle with a lot of potential within the market in Nepal, and we are confident that it will be highly appreciated by the Nepalese citizens.”

The all-new Tata Winger BS6 is powered by the 2.2-litre DiCOR engine with improved torque and better fuel economy. It also offers an ECO switch and Gear Shift Advisor that helps in increasing fuel efficiency.

The Winger’s has a gradeability of 25.8% helps in easy manoeuvring on steep inclines and flyovers. Additionally, the Winger gets independent front suspension with anti-roll bars and hydraulic shock absorbers.

The Winger School is equipped with ABS, FDSS (Fire Detection and Suppression System) and fog lamps. The Winger Cargo is targeted towards urban consumers and offers a payload capacity of 1680 kg and a cargo loading area of 3240x1640x1900 mm.