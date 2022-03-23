Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices from next month

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles in the range of 2% to 2.5% from April 1, 2022, owing to a “steep rise in overall input costs”.

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles in the range of 2% to 2.5% from April 1, 2022, owing to a “steep rise in overall input costs”. The price hike will vary depending on the model and variant.

According to industry experts, while the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were already reeling under the pressure of high input costs, the Russia-Ukraine war is pushing up the prices of raw materials even further.

“The increase in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals, in addition to higher costs of other raw materials, has incited this price hike of commercial vehicles,” Tata Motors said in an official statement.

Although Tata Motors has initiated actions to absorb a significant portion of the increased costs at various levels of manufacturing, it said that the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion through a minimised price hike.

“An increase in price in the range of 2-2.5%, will come into effect from April 1, 2022, across the range, depending upon individual model and variant,” the company said.

On January 1, 2022, Tata Motors had hiked the prices of its commercial vehicles across various segments, including M&HCVs, I&LCV, SCV and buses, by up to 2.5%.Auto companies generally raise prices twice a year, January and April.