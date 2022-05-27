Tata Motors sets up new subsidiary to focus on urban mass mobility biz

Mumbai-headquartered commercial and passenger vehicle major, Tata Motors is aiming to rejuvenate its product and service offerings to grab a larger share of the mobility market.

In addition to the disruption through its product offering the company now aims to focus on new-age mobility solutions. As part of the endevaour, the company has incorporated a new subsidiary christened ‘Tata Motors Smart City Mobility Solutions (TSCMSL)’ for undertaking urban mass mobility business under an own, operate and maintain model. The company has been formed with a initial capital of Rs 5 crore.

With this TSCMSL, the company intends to bring specific focus to its electric vehicles segment as a service offering across its portfolio of commercial vehicles.

As per the company, TSCMSL has been incorporated to manufacture, design, develop, automotive vehicles being energy agnostic (electric, diesel, CNG, hybrid, new energy vehicles (including hydrogen fuel cell) or vehicles propelled or assisted by means of other sources or energy and/or fuel).

It will work across product range four-wheelers, buses, omnibuses, trucks, trailers, lorries, tractors, motor cars, ATVs, MHCVs, ILCVs, SCVs including Pickups, multi wheel vehicles, and any allied infrastructure as may be required for such vehicles and also of various parts, automotive and electrical components, spare parts and accessories thereof of all or any of the above mentioned motor vehicles used for transport or conveyance of passengers, merchandise and goods of every description.

This will be in addition, to working with the existing State Transport Units (STUs) and government fleets. Tata Motors Smart City Mobility Solutions will also cater to all business opportunities across passenger mobility applications. The OEM already has around 650 e-buses plying on roads across various cities in India with a cumulative coverage of more than 35 million green kilometres and has operationalised more than 250 e-buses in FY22 alone.