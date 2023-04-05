Tata Motors onboards Inchcape as its CV range distributor in Thailand

Tata Motors, one of the leading automotive manufacturers has partnered with Inchcape, a leading global automotive distributor for its commercial vehicle range in Thailand.

Through this partnership, Tata Motors will start sales and service of its commercial vehicle range across Thailand.

Its CV range will include sub-1-tonne to 55-tonne cargo vehicles and 10-seater to 51-seater mass mobility solutions, ranging in SCV and PUs (Small Commercial Vehicles & Pick-ups), I&LCV (Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicles), M&HCV (Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles) and buses segments.

Anurag Mehrotra, VP – International Business & Strategy, Commercial Vehicle Business, Tata Motors said “Inchcape comes with a rich experience, expertise and strong understanding of the automotive industry, as well as an established presence across Asia-Pacific. This agreement is a momentous step towards expanding our market presence in Thailand, as it will benefit local businesses that are looking to build their fleet for short and long-haul solutions.”

Ruslan Kinebas, CEO Asia-Pacific, Inchcape said “With this distributorship, we see good opportunities to leverage Inchcape’s existing presence and network to drive business growth in Thailand and deliver excellent customer experience journey. This is a great example of our Accelerate strategy in action, delivering on the Group’s ambition to expand its existing global footprint and being the automotive distributor of choice.”

Charnchai Mahantakhun, MD, Inchcape Thailand stated “We target to open ten retail sites across Thailand focusing on business sustainability, professionalism, and transparency in working with our retail partners.”

At present, Tata Motors’ product range is available in 44 countries spread across Africa, Middle East South and South East Asia, South America, and CIS, among others.