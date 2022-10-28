Tata Motors looks to fully electrify Ace mini truck

Creating a new product segment, the Ace became a runaway success for Tata Motors soon after its launch in 2005. After 17 years of continuous production, India’s first mini truck is perhaps set to undergo its biggest transformation.

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, may look at converting the Ace brand completely to electric in the near future.

The Ace is one of the largest-selling CV brands for the Mumbai-based company. It is currently sold with engines powered by petrol, diesel and CNG and having payload capacities of 640 kg and 750 kg.

Speaking to FE, Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said: “Up to March 2020, Ace was predominantly diesel but after BS VI we had the petrol and an improved CNG variant. From more than 90% in BS IV, diesel is now down considerably and petrol + CNG make up 50% of the total segment. Going ahead, will electric become an important driver for growth there? I would say yes, because that segment where Ace plays – the last-mile distribution is most amiable for electrification.”

Tata Motors showcased the electric version of the Ace in May this year. Though prices of the Ace EV are yet to be announced and its deliveries still to commence, it has a claimed range of 154 km on a full charge, comes powered by a 27 kW (36 hp) motor and has a payload capacity of 600 kg.

Electrification in the cargo commercial vehicle segment is expected to gather momentum at the entry tonnage segment before moving to larger tonnage vehicles. This is because according to CV players, the demand, especially from e-commerce players, for last-mile cargo mobility is strong.

Tata Motors had claimed to have secured bookings of 39,000 for the Ace EV from Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing, and Yelo EV.

Ashok Leyland and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles are looking at the electric mini truck segment positively even as a few startups have already made an entry into the segment. Tata Motors believes that while Ace is the largest volume contributor, further growth in the sub-5 tonne category would come from two of its other brands, Intra and Yodha.

“Ace constitutes 55% of our volume, Intra is 30% and Yodha is 15%. Going ahead, while we will continue our leadership in the mini segment (Ace), we look at Intra and Yodha as our growth brands because the headroom to grow is more in pickups where these two brands will be playing,” Wagh added.

Tata Motors is working on a comprehensive product range and solutions for consumer anxieties. The company promises more variants of the electric Ace with better driving range. The company is also working on addressing issues about vehicle charging, vehicle servicing and battery life.

“By the end of this decade we will have a healthy double-digit penetration of electrification of the Ace segment,” Wagh said.