Tata Motors launches Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 pickup trucks

Tata Motors, one of India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers has expanded its small commercial vehicle (SCV) offering by launching the Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 pickup trucks.

The company says the new pickup trucks are rugged and tough come with a new design and offer the highest load-carrying capacity, largest deck length, longest range and are equipped with several features that provide a safe and comfortable drive.

The Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 are targeted to meet the needs of fast-growing agriculture, poultry and dairy sectors as well as the expanding delivery requirements of FMCG, e-commerce and logistics sectors.

Tata Motors commemorated the launch of India’s by delivering 750 units to customers across the country.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “Our small commercial vehicles are renowned for providing livelihoods to millions of customers and enabling their success. As their ambition for business growth and a better life turns bolder, they will discover an ideal match in our new range of pickups as these have been specially co-developed to address their evolving aspirations.”

“Every aspect of these pickups has been meticulously engineered to efficiently service a wide variety of uses across urban, semi-urban and rural areas. They come with bold new design and offer the highest payload capacity to carry heavier cargo; largest deck length to carry voluminous loads; highest power to weight ratio, longest range to traverse maximum distance; and modern safety and comfort features for stress-free driving.”

“With all-terrain access to reach the remotest locations and the backing of India’s largest dealer and service network, the holistic value proposition offered by our comprehensive range of pickups is unbeatable. The introduction of these new-age pickups reiterates our commitment to always empower and equip the customers with best-in-class vehicles to deliver more progress and success,” concluded Wagh.

Product specifications

The Yodha 2.0 comes with 2,000kg rated payload capacity and features an updated design with rugged looks, Tata signature ‘Trust Bar’ and a stylish grille amongst other functional upgrades.

The Yodha is also available in 1,200, 1,500 and 1,700kg rated payload options; 4×4 and 4×2 configurations, and is available in single cab and crew cab options.

The Intra V50 comes with a 1,500kg rated payload capacity and is said to have the largest deck length.

Interestingly, the Intra V20 is India’s first bi-fuel pickup with 1,000kg payload and has a class-leading range of 7,00km. Tata Motors showcased the Intra V20, the country’s first bi-fuel (CNG + petrol) commercial vehicle with payload of 1,000kg, that combines the robustness of the proven Intra V20 capabilities with the lower operational cost of CNG to deliver more value.

The OEM says the Intra is ideal for multiple applications and is built on Tata Motors’ successful ‘Premium Tough’ design philosophy. It is equipped with modern features like walkthrough cabin, dash-mounted gear lever and also includes V10 and V30 specs.

The SCV customers will also get value-added services offered under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 programme, which includes:

Tata Zippy: Repair time assurance programme with problem resolution within 48 hours.

Tata Alert: Road-side assistance programme with assured problem resolution within 24 hours for vehicles under warranty.

Tata Guru: More than 50,000 trained technicians to provide roadside and workshop assistance for repairs and services across the country.

Tata Bandhu: A unique app that brings all stakeholders – mechanics, drivers and fleet owners on a single platform for easy connect with Tata Gurus when needed.